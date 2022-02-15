State Police, DOT named in negligence lawsuit following deadly crash in 2021

Two women were involved in a deadly crash on Interstate-84, near Cheshire and Southington on February 2021.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut State Police and the State Dept. of Transportation are being sued for $200 million in damages following a deadly crash almost a year ago that killed one woman and seriously injured another.

Those two women were involved in a crash on Interstate-84, near Cheshire and Southington in February 2021.

The lawsuit alleges that a trooper responded to a call from another driver who had hit a large piece of car debris in the road overnight, which was debris from the crashed car. In body camera footage made available by the law firm representing the two victims, the trooper can be seen moving the trunk lid of the crashed car out of the way.

The lawsuit alleges however, the trooper did not take action to investigate where the trunk lid came from or to look up the license plate attached.

The trooper left the scene but returned the next morning when someone reported the first crashed vehicle several hours later.

The lawsuit said Jayan Bryan, the driver, had passed away, while the passenger has had over a dozen surgeries and faces life-long injuries. Both victims had to be cut out from the vehicle by first responders.

