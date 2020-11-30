State Police release holiday weekend stats, 7 fatalities, 29 DUI arrests

CSP increased patrols from Wednesday to Sunday

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Connecticut State Police released statistics for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend that showed a sharp increase in fatalities from last year.

In 2020, seven people died in crashes compared with two in 2019.

People were killed in crashes in Clinton, a double fatal, Southbury, Pomfret, Waterbury, a double fatal, and Glastonbury.

There were fewer speeding tickets issued and crashes this year than last. Ten more people were injured this year in accidents.

These State Police stats cover the time period starting at midnight on 11/25/20 to 11/29/20 11:59 p.m.

Calls for Service: 7,181

SPEEDING violations: 211

SEATBELT violations: 106

OTHER HAZARDOUS violations: 775

(to include unsafe lane change, following too closely, cell phone usage, texting, failure to signal, etc.)

DUI arrests: 29

ACCIDENTS investigated: 376

w/injury: 52

fatalities: 7 (Clinton (double fatal), Southbury, Pomfret, Waterbury (double fatal) and Glastonbury)

These 2019 State Police stats cover the time period starting at midnight on 11/27/19 to 12/01/19 11:59 p.m:

SPEEDING violations: 385

SEATBELT violations: 20

OTHER HAZARDOUS violations: 1,257

(to include unsafe lane change, following too closely, cell phone usage, texting, failure to signal, etc.)

DUI arrests: 52

ACCIDENTS investigated: 593

w/injury: 61