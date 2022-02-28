Identities of 2 killed in Hartford wrong-way crash released by police

The crash happened Saturday morning near Exit 51

HARTFORD, Conn — State police released the identities of two of the four victims in a fatal, wrong-way crash on Interstate 84 on Saturday morning.

Natachia Izekia Rivera-Hall, 40, of Hartford and April Slade, 40, of Hartford, died as a result of the crash.

Police were called to the area of exit 51 on I-84 East on the report of the wrong-way driver around 2:45 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police said Rivera-Hall was driving a Chevrolet Equinox west in the Eastbound lanes near Exit 51 when she hit a tractor-trailer truck head-on.

All four in the Equinox died as a result of the crash.

Any witness to the collision is asked to contact TFC John Wilson #1060, at Troop H, at 860-534-1098 or through email at john.wilson@ct.gov. Police are looking for people who may have recorded something at the time on their dashcam.

This fatal crash was the second one reported Saturday morning.

Minutes before the Hartford crash, around 2:30 a.m on Interstate 91 northbound, officials responded to the area of exit 18 in Meriden after reports of a wrong-way driver.

Police said a 2020 Toyota Camry XLE was driving southbound in the northbound lane. State police say the Toyota crashed in a head-on collision into a 2012 BMW X5 between exit 17 and 18. A tractor-trailer also made contact with the BMW but did not contribute to the crash.

State police said both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

Police identified the drivers as Charde Spates, 21, of New Haven in the Toyota and Judith Melvin-Levy, 50, of Windsor in the BMW.

