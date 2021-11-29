State police release final traffic enforcement numbers from holiday weekend

One fatality, 46 injured, 543 crashes, 50 DUI arrests

MIDDLETOWN, Conn — Connecticut State Police have report that one person died, and 46 people were injured in crashes over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Here are the final numbers from Wednesday, 11/24/2021, at 12:00 AM, through Sunday, 11/29/2021, at 11:59 PM:

Calls for Service: 7,500

Speeding Violations: 501

Seatbelt Violations: 118

Other Hazardous Violations: 559 (to include unsafe lane change, following too closely, cell phone usage, etc.)

DUI Arrests: 50

Accidents Investigated: 543

With Reported Injuries: 46

Serious Injuries: 0

Fatalities: 1

For the second time in three days, state troopers in Connecticut have had a confrontation with someone on a major roadway. State police said after a two-car accident occurred, the driver of one of the cars refused to move out of the roadway and a scuffle ensued. The incident occurred late Sunday morning in the northbound lanes of Interstate 91 near Windsor. The driver was taken into custody and was being assessed for injuries.

A New York City man is facing criminal charges in Connecticut after state troopers said he scuffled with them as they tried to corral him on a highway. The state police say they found the 27-year-old from Brooklyn crouching by a concrete barrier on a shoulder of the Merritt Parkway in Norwalk on Thursday afternoon. They say that as the troopers approached, the man leaped over the barrier and ran into traffic, and troopers caught up and struggled with him. Police say all three suffered minor injuries. The man was ultimately arrested on charges including assaulting a police officer. Court and attorney information isn't immediately available.

Information on from the Associated Press is included in this report.

