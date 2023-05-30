State police report 4 traffic deaths on Memorial Day Weekend

Police said that four people were reported killed in crashes over the weekend.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Memorial Day marks the summer's unofficial start, and as people got together to celebrate, Connecticut State Police were busy cracking down on the roads.

State police released their final Memorial Day Weekend traffic statistics Tuesday morning.

Between Friday and Monday night, state police said they received 5,880 calls for service, a drop compared to last year when police received 6,450 calls for service.

According to police, 36 DUI arrests were made this year, similar to last year's statistics, where 37 DUI arrests were made. Police also said 518 traffic stops were speeding violations.

Police said that throughout the weekend, there were 273 with 32 reported injuries, 2 involving serious injuries.

Police said that four people in the areas of Greenwich, Middlebury, and Brooklyn were reported killed in crashes over the weekend. Two people were killed in Brooklyn. Last year was one of the deadliest weekends, where 10 people were killed in crashes, where two of the crashes killed four people each.

Troopers also issued Troopers issued 576 citations for hazardous moving violations.

