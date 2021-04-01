State police rescue man from water after chase in Middlefield

Police said when they arrived, they were able to identify Stephan Santoro, 29. Santoro left the scene, engaging Troopers in a pursuit into a residential area. Police said the pursuit was immediately called off to preserve the safety of the public.

A short time later, Santoro was located near the Arrigoni Bridge, and engaged Troopers in another pursuit. "Santoro took off on foot in the area Powder Hill Rd in Middlefield where he jumped into a body of water," said police. "Troopers rescued Santoro from the water, unconscious but breathing. Troopers were able to perform life saving measures and Santoro was transported to an area hospital for injuries sustained during the course of this event."