State Police responded to nearly 3,000 calls over the holiday

State Troopers began their Thanksgiving Holiday Enforcement at midnight on Wednesday, November 25.

CONNECTICUT, USA — According to state police, there were a total of 2,862 calls for service since early Wednesday morning.

Out of the total amount of calls, 153 were reported as motor vehicle accidents one of which involved two fatalities. Troopers also issued 179 citations for hazardous driving and assisted 106 drivers.

A total of nine arrests were made for operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs and or alcohol.