State police seek help in probe of Windham fatal crash

WINDHAM, Conn. — State police are asking for help in investigating a crash that killed one man Thursday afternoon.
Fernandez Salgado, 54, died as a result of a crash on Route 66.
Police said they were called to Route 66 and Scott Road around 3:22 p.m. for a report of a car crash. Police said the car Salgado was driving crossed the road and hit a tree.
He was taken to Windham Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Any witnesses are asked to call Trooper Ruggiero, #1398 at Troop K (860) 465-4500.
Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.
