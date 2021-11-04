State police seeking witnesses in fatal East Hartford crash

Connecticut State Police said the reason the car crashed into the truck is unclear. The driver of the truck was not injured.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut State Police are seeking witnesses who might have information about a fatal crash with a tractor-trailer in East Hartford on Wednesday evening.

Blake Burrows, 27, of Manchester, was killed when the car he was driving crashed into a tractor-trailer while driving westbound on Interstate 84 around 8 p.m. Wednesday evening.

The truck was in the left-center lane and Burrow's car was behind the truck in the same lane, police said.

Connecticut State Police said the reason the car crashed into the truck is unclear. The driver of the truck was not injured.

Burrows suffered fatal injuries in the crash.

Police are asking any witnesses to the crash to contact the investigating trooper, Tpr. John Wilson at 860-534-1098 or john.wilson@ct.gov.

