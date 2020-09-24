State Police identify suspect vehicle, seek public's help in solving deadly double shooting at Manchester commuter lot

Officials say the suspect vehicle is believed to be a 2016 black Dodge Ram 1500 that was occupied by at least three individuals at the time of the August 2 shooting.

MANCHESTER, Conn — State Police are looking for the public's help in identifying the killer(s) of two young adults last month.

Officials identified the victims as 24-year-old Gregory Scott and 20-year-old Jennifer Hicks, both of Massachusetts.

They were shot around 2 a.m. on August 2 in a commuter parking lot near the Shoppes at Buckland Hills.

Scott and Hicks later succumbed to their injuries.

Detectives from the Central District Major Crimes Squad (CDMCS) say that approximately 100-200 people were at the scene at the time of the shooting. They have not said why the crowd was gathered.

State Police announced Thursday that the suspect vehicle is believed to be a 2016 black Dodge Ram 1500.

The truck was occupied by at least three individuals, according to officials.

State Police also said the believe two of the suspects are black males and at least one additional suspect is a male of unknown race.

According to a release, information strongly suggests that the suspects reside in Springfield, MA, or the surrounding area.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Grabowski at 860-209-1301.

All tips will remain confidential.