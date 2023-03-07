State Police team up with DEEP to enforce boat safety

The Connecticut State Police Dive Team looked for boaters who were under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

WINDSOR, Conn. — In an effort to enforce safety on the water this Fourth of July weekend, Connecticut State Police teamed up with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to launch a national campaign called Operation Dry Water.

The initiative started over the weekend and ran through Monday.

It is an annual campaign meant to prevent boat fatalities either from people being drunk or under the influence of drugs.

Since Saturday, state police rode the waves on the Connecticut River and stopped every boat they see.

Once stopped, they pay attention to a list of things - boaters' behavior and mannerisms of people on the boat and their speed on the water.

"Everyone should be wearing their life jackets. Kids also have to be wearing their life jackets. There has to be enough life jackets on board for every person," said Trooper First Class Christopher Valente of the CT State Police Dive Team.

Too many times, officials said boat deaths are caused by a drunk boat operator or their use of drugs which can affect judgment and reaction time on the water.



"Making sure everyone has their life jackets, making sure everyone’s operating their boats safely, they’re not under the influence of any alcohol or drugs," added TFC Valente.



Any boater who violated the state laws can be issued a misdemeanor summons or be arrested.

Avid boaters like Walter Ramirez is one of the many who was seen loading his boat and jet ski into the river.

"We make sure that before we get into the river, we make sure we have enough life jackets for everybody. Just double-check the boats that they are good enough so we can be able to go there," said Ramirez of Meriden.

Ramirez set an example for his family who visited from North Carolina on what it is like to live the New England summer life in a safe manner.

"We’re trying to make them enjoy Connecticut," added Ramirez.

Connecticut has a long list of boating regulations. For more information, click here.

If you violate any of the state laws, boaters can be fined anywhere from 75 to more than 200 dollars.

