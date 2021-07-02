Only on FOX61: State Police to issue body cams to Tactical response teams

Will make CSP one of the first in the nation to do so

Connecticut State Police are issuing body cameras to tactical response teams, becoming among the first in the nation to do so.

Brian Foley of the Connecticut State Police said Sunday on FOX61's First and Finest segment that the policy of using cameras was another step to transparency, the goal of Jams Rovella, Commissioner of the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection.

The cameras are mounted on helmets, have stabilizers and are easy to operate with gloves by the officers. One of the arguments in the past has been that the body cams have restricted movement.

State Police are among the first in the nation to issue the cameras according to Foley.