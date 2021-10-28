x
CSP looking for help identifying suspects in Willington town hall burglary

State Police said two males entered the building around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday through the building's attic windows.
Credit: CT State Police

WILLINGTON, Conn. — State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects responsible for a burglary at Willington Town Hall over the weekend.

Troopers learned of the incident Tuesday when town officials reported a non-active burglary.

It was determined two unidentified males entered the building around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday through the building's attic windows. 

One of the males is white, wearing glasses and a "E.O Smith Bucks" hooded sweatshirt, according to a release.

Officials said the suspects were traveling on an ATV outfitted with custom chrome rims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Rivera #1211, at (860)896-3200 X8025.

Burglary at Willington Town Hall

CT State Police

