CSP looking for help identifying suspects in Willington town hall burglary

State Police said two males entered the building around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday through the building's attic windows.

WILLINGTON, Conn. — State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects responsible for a burglary at Willington Town Hall over the weekend.

Troopers learned of the incident Tuesday when town officials reported a non-active burglary.

It was determined two unidentified males entered the building around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday through the building's attic windows.

One of the males is white, wearing glasses and a "E.O Smith Bucks" hooded sweatshirt, according to a release.

Officials said the suspects were traveling on an ATV outfitted with custom chrome rims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Rivera #1211, at (860)896-3200 X8025.

Burglary at Willington Town Hall 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.