35 state police troopers sworn in after rigorous training course

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — The State Police have new troopers in the force!

Thirty-five graduates earned their titles Thursday morning and will join the Connecticut State Police.

They finished a rigorous training program and are now looking forward to serving the community.

The trainees are from the 133rd training troop for the Connecticut State Police took their oath of office and are ready to join the force.

"I’m very excited, it feels great to finally get to this moment," said Brian Sappleton, a graduate.

For the new Trooper Sappleton, it's been a long 28 weeks of training to get to this moment.

A goal he set his sights on years ago.

"I always wanted to go in law enforcement I was originally in the military and stationed in Alaska, deplored to Iraq. I came back home and law enforcement was the goal," said Sappleton.

The 35 graduates joining the Connecticut State Police celebrated in front of family and friends.

The Devanney family came all the way from New Hampshire to watch their son's lifelong goal become a reality.

"It’s the little boy's dream, he wanted to be a fireman or a policeman and he’s accomplished that. He’s worked very, very, hard to achieve this goal," said Donald Devanney, a parent of a graduate, Corey Devanney.

The troopers now officially join the State Police and are off to protect our state.

It's a task they hope they can work on together with the community.

"Lookout for the officers, they have your best interest at heart and we can all protect the community," said Sappleton.

Gov. Ned Lamont also attended the graduation ceremony.

This class of troopers marks nearly 400 new troopers in the State Police since 2019.

