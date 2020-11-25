Connecticut State Police urge road safety as many stay home

Troopers will be out in force whether the roads are packed or people decide to stay home.

HARTFORD, Conn — If you’re traveling for Thanksgiving the message from state police is to stay safe.

Troopers will be out in force whether the roads are packed or people decide to stay home.

Melissa Ricciardi is staying put in Meriden for Thanksgiving, “I would like to wish a happy Thanksgiving to my family in Florida and I wish I was there right now.”

Anthony Adams from Woodbury is staying home for the holidays too, “Happy Thanksgiving to my family, I love you very much and I hope you have a great holiday he says.

Like many across Connecticut they’re cutting down on Turkey Day travel as Governor Lamont and health officials urge folks to keep dinner to your immediate household.

“I don’t want to take the chance on getting anybody sick or myself getting sick, I still have to work,” says Ricciardi.

Adams is not taking chances either “I do not want to risk the chance of getting Covid, or contracting it and giving it to someone else because I don’t know if I am asymptomatic or not.”

Connecticut state police know that some people will still choose to hit the road and they want drivers to put down their phones and follow the law.

“If you are going to be on the road we are asking that you abide by the traffic rules and regulations, obey the speed limit, keep a safe distance between your vehicle and the vehicle ahead of yours and if you do see any type of hazardous driving behavior please contact 911 immediately” says Trooper Josue Dorelus.

State police say they will also be on the lookout for drunk driving and are reminding everyone that if you’re getting in a car to buckle your seatbelt.

____________________________________________________________

This Thanksgiving there is big news for a familiar face from our FOX61 First and Finest series. Our Keith McGilvery got the scoop from trooper first class Pedro Muniz and others about why they’re thankful this Thanksgiving.

TFC Pedro Muniz, Ct. State Police

Tim Mieczkowski, Middletown

Gary Shipp, South Windsor