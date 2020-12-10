State police stop wrong-way driver, then cruiser is struck by another car; both drivers charged with DUI.

The incidents happened on Route 9 in the early morning hours.

BERLIN, Conn — Connecticut State Police say they stopped a drunk driver going the wrong way on Route 9, and in the midst of that investigation another drunk driver struck a trooper's cruiser.

Police say that around 4 a.m. on Sunday, Troop H in Hartford received numerous 911 calls regarding a vehicle traveling northbound in the southbound lanes on Route 9 in the Cromwell/Berlin area.

Three troopers responded. Trooper Robert Zdrojeski first located the vehicle traveling directly towards him at a high rate of speed. The police were able to safely stop the vehicle in the area of Exit 22-23. The driver, 55-year-old Andrew Duffy of Cromwell was "extremely intoxicated and at times uncooperative", according to police.

Troopers say they had the right shoulder and right lane closed and had put out a flare pattern with cruiser lights. Despite this, a 2018 Toyota Camry traveling at a high rate of speed force one of the troopers to dive over the guardrail to avoid being struck. The Camry drove into the right shoulder and struck an unoccupied state police cruiser in the rear.

According to police, the Camry's driver was 28-year-old Jamar Jones of New Haven. Police say Jones failed Standard Field Sobriety Tests.



Duffy was charged with Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol and/or Drugs and Traveling the Wrong Way on a Highway. He was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond.