State qualifies 16 cannabis cultivators under social equity provision

The state established the Social Equity Council, to encourage the participation of people from communities disproportionately harmed by cannabis prohibition.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Sixteen companies have qualified as cannabis cultivators that will operate in areas of the state disproportionately impacted by the war on drugs, said state officials.

The state established the Social Equity Council, to encourage the participation in the cannabis industry by people from communities disproportionately harmed by cannabis prohibition. The legislation allows for companies in "disproportionately impacted areas" (DIA), areas in the state that have either a historical conviction rate for drug-related offenses greater than one-tenth, or an unemployment rate greater than ten percent to participate in a separate license for cultivation.

Companies that aren't in DIAs will take part in another lottery.

Over 40 companies submitted applications for review. The companies that met the requirements outlined by the state are:

CT Plant Based Compassionate Care LLC

Insa CT, LLC

Shangri-La Dispensary

Soulstar CT, LLC

Nova Farms Connecticut LLC

The Flower House LLC

FFD 149 LLC

The Yard Connecticut LLC

Quinnipiac Valley Growth Partners, LLC

Impact Initiatives LLC

MariMed CTP LLC

Connecticut Cultivation Solutions, LLC

FRC Holdings LLC

River Growers CT LLC

Connecticut Social Equity, LLC

The Cannabis Garden LLC

The companies will have to submit additional information for the required background check. The review of the applications is expected to take several weeks. At that time, the qualifying applicants will have to pay the fees and move forward with the next phase of licensure, including establishing their business in a DIA for operation.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.