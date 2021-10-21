State Rep. Michael DiMassa resigns after allegedly taking $636,000 in federal relief funds from West Haven

DiMassa faces one count of wire fraud and up to 20 years in prison.

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — State Rep. Michael DiMassa has resigned from his job as an administrative assistant for the city of West Haven, FOX61 confirmed Thursday.

This comes after DiMassa, a Democrat representing House District 116, was accused of stealing more than $636,000 in COVID-19 relief funds.

He was charged with one count of wire fraud in connection to a federal investigation into the alleged misuse of CARES Act funds given to the city of West Haven.

In a federal criminal complaint, officials allege DiMassa and another unnamed person formed Compass Investment Group, LLC in January 2021. Seven checks from the city were made payable to the group, according to officials.

The payment vouchers were submitted for payment by the city's "COVID-19 Grant Department" for alleged consulting work done for the health department. The checks ranged from $11,000 to more than $87,000.

The money was then withdrawn by DiMassa, according to an arrest warrant.

Between February and September 2021, a total of $636,783.70 was paid to Compass Investment Group by the city of West Haven.

Several local officials, including West Haven Mayor Nancy Rossi, have called for DiMassa to be held accountable.

The matter has been continued until a preliminary hearing, scheduled for December 10. DiMassa faces one count of wire fraud and up to 20 years in prison.

DiMassa was elected in November 2016. According to his biography on the state's website, he serves as Vice-Chair of the Appropriations Committee and as a member of the Judiciary Committee and Executive & Legislative Nominations Committee.

