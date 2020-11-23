State Sen. Osten to propose bill to require teaching of Native American history

Will hold press conference Monday

HARTFORD, Conn — State Senator Cathy Osten (D-Sprague) will be joined by representatives of Connecticut's five tribal nations to announce a proposed bill requiring the teaching of Native American history in public schools at 11 a.m. Monday, at the State Capitol in Hartford.

In a press release, her office stated, "Next year, Sen. Osten – whose 19th state Senate District includes both the Mohegan Reservation in Uncasville and the Mashantucket Pequot Reservation in Ledyard – will introduce a bill requiring each local and regional school board to include Native American studies as part of the social studies curriculum for the school district, focusing on the Northeastern woodland Native American tribes of Connecticut.