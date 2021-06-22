Sen. Alex Kasser announces resignation from Connecticut State Senate

Kasser is a Democrat from Greenwich.

HARTFORD, Conn. — State Senator Alex Kasser on Tuesday announced her resignation from the Connecticut State Senate in a post on Medium.com.

Kasser, a Democrat elected in Greenwich, said serving has been a 'profound honor and a great joy.'

She credited personal circumstances, a divorce specifically, as the reason she chose to resign.

Sen. Kasser wrote: "For nearly three years, I’ve been trying to divorce Seth Bergstein. As all survivors of domestic abuse know, emancipating ourselves is an epic struggle that takes years, requires unflinching courage and all our resources — mental, physical, and financial."

She continued that she does not believe she can continue to serve her constituents to her fullest ability due to the enormous time and energy the divorce process consumes.

It is with deep sadness that I announce my resignation as State Senator. Serving the residents of Connecticut’s 36th Senate district has been a profound honor and a great joy. However, due to personal circumstances, I cannot continue. My statement is here: https://t.co/5pvUrTUwnv pic.twitter.com/oYDirA4BUX — Alex Kasser (@Alex4CT) June 22, 2021

Kasser also noted that she plans to move from Greenwich after raising her children in the town for 20 years.

"It is too painful to be in Greenwich now that I’ve been erased from their lives, just as their father promised would happen if I ever left him," she wrote.

Kasser said her partner Nichola Samponaro, also from Greenwich, gave her the strength to endure this personal battle and fulfill her responsibility to the public.

The state senator was am advocate for controversial legislation on tolls, as well as the Parentage Act and Jennifer's’ Law. She expressed her pride in introducing those bills and getting them passed.

"I am particularly proud of introducing and passing legislation including the Parentage Act and Jennifers’ Law so that no one is shamed for who they are or trapped in an abusive situation, as I was," Kasser wrote. "Going forward, I will continue to fight against bullying and bigotry in all its forms. Now that I’ve found my voice, I will never stop using it."

To read her full statement, click here.

