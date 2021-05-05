State Supreme Court hears case on women-only areas in gyms

The case could have a wide-ranging effect on anti-discrimination laws.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut Supreme Court began listening to arguments Wednesday on whether it is discriminatory for gyms to have women-only areas. The case could have a wide-ranging effect on anti-discrimination laws.

The case stems from two separate complaints brought by male gym-goers who said they had to wait in line to use gym equipment while the space reserved for women was under-used and mostly empty.

They argued to the state’s Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities that any segregation by sex is illegal under state law.

Experts have said if the court exempts women from anti-discrimination laws, it could eventually erode existing laws that ban discrimination against other groups in public places or organizations.

Michele C. Mount, a referee appointed by the commission to resolve the issue, concluded gyms don't violate anti-discrimination by restricting some areas to women only and said the right to gender privacy is compensation for generations of women who have suffered sexual harassment and discrimination.

The commission disputed her finding and appealed to the superior court, where a judge sided with Mount.

