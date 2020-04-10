State trooper arrested in Southington on assault, risk of injury charges

CSP says the trooper's police powers have been suspended

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — Connecticut State Police said they have suspended the police powers of a trooper after he was arrested on several charges including assault and risk of injury to a minor.

State Police said around 10:30 pm, on Saturday, they were informed that Trooper First Class Christopher Russell was arrested by the Southington Police Department and charged with Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Mischief, Risk of Injury to Minor, and Assault 3rd.

"As a result of the arrest, a State Police supervisor has seized Russell's department firearms, badge, identification, and police cruiser. Russell's police powers have been suspended, and an internal affairs investigation is underway. Russell has been employed by the State Police since 2008. Any questions related to the arrest should be directed to the Southington Police Department," said State Police in a statement.