State trooper, firefighter hit by vehicle on Route 9 in Cromwell: Officials

CROMWELL, Conn. — A Connecticut state trooper and a firefighter were struck by a vehicle while responding to a rollover crash on Route 9 south in Cromwell Wednesday morning.

Injuries are involved, state police said, but the extent of those injuries is unknown at this time.

Both the state trooper and the firefighter were taken to a nearby hospital.

A part of the highway between Exit 20N and 19 remains closed at this time. State police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Elsewhere, another state trooper was hit on Route 15 in Hamden before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

This is a developing story. A crew is on the way to the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.

