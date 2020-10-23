State trooper injured after wrong-way driver crashed into CSP cruiser

Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle in the area of exit 23, but 33-year-old Sara Deleon, collided head on the cruiser, officials said.

WATERBURY, Conn. — State Police say a Prospect woman is facing multiple charges after crashing into a CSP cruiser and injuring a trooper on the highway Thursday night.

According to a release, a black Acura MDX was traveling the wrong way on I-84 East shortly before 11 p.m.

Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle in the area of exit 23 in Waterbury, but the driver later identified as 33-year-old Sara Deleon, collided head on the cruiser, officials said.

The State trooper was transported to the hospital for sustained injuries.

State Police report that Deleon was suspected of driving while intoxicated and failed to pass a standardized field sobriety test.

She was arrested and later released on a $1000 surety bond after being issued a misdemeanor summons for Operating Under the Influence, Reckless Driving and CGS Driving the Wrong Way.