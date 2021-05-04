State Trooper rescues duckling trying to cross I-95 in Old Lyme

Police say the duckling got separated from its family and running in and out of traffic.

OLD LYME, Conn. — A duckling was rescued by a Connecticut State Trooper Tuesday morning on I-95 in Old Lyme.

Police say the duckling became separated from its family and was trying to cross the highway.

According to the Connecticut State Police's Facebook page, the duckling was running in and out of traffic causing a crash involving two tractor-trailers.

TFC Weber was able to capture the duckling and it has been turned over to a rehabilitation center called A Place Called Hope in Killingworth. More importantly, no one or the duck was injured.

