State unemployment dropped to 6.1 % in October

HARTFORD, Conn — Unemployment in the state dropped to 6.1% in October as officials said 14,100 jobs were filled.

Officials said the numbers were down from September's 7.8% figure. Connecticut economists estimate the real unemployment rate is around 11%, down from 12-13%.

Trade, transportation & utilities and leisure & hospitality sectors saw the most job gains, said officials.

“Nearly all sectors added jobs in October, and Connecticut has now regained more than two-thirds of the private sector jobs that were lost in March and April. Transportation and Warehousing is more than 90% recovered,” said Patrick Flaherty, Acting Director of the Office of Research at the Connecticut Department of Labor. “The drop in the unemployment rate is consistent with other data, but the level of the unemployment rate is lower than would be indicated by the number of unemployment insurance claims.”

Private sector employment increased by 11,200 (0.8%) to 1,376,400 jobs in October but remains lower by 76,800 (-5.3%) jobs from October 2019.