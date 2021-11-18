Connecticut's unemployment rate drops to 6.4% in October, more than 5,300 jobs added

Connecticut continued to grow jobs and added another 5,300 jobs in October.

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — The Connecticut Department of Labor announced Thursday the unemployment rate in the state has dropped for the 10th month in a row to 6.4%.

DOL said Connecticut continued to grow jobs and added another 5,300 jobs in October. In addition, September job growth numbers were revised up from 4,700 to 6,500.

“Both the job numbers and the unemployment rate continue to move in the right direction," Interim Commissioner Dante Bartolomeo said. "The jobs numbers especially give us a reason to be optimistic that these trends will carry through the rest of 2021."

He continued: "There is still work to do across all sectors to regain the jobs lost during the pandemic shutdown, but the data signal a stable economic recovery is underway."

Bartolomeo said the growth was attributable to residents who were taking the COVID-19 virus seriously by wearing masks, getting vaccinated, and socially distancing.

"This has helped keep the virus in check and our economy is stronger for it," he said.

The DOL is estimating that the state will trigger off extended benefits by early next year. The program - a 13-week extension to regular state unemployment benefits - expires when the state's three-month average of unemployment falls below 6.5%

Other highlights from the report:

Connecticut has now regained 72.8 % of the 292,400 jobs lost during the COVID-19 shutdown.

Private Sector Payrolls rose by 5,900 positions (0.4%) in October and are up by 40,300 (3.0%) jobs from October 2020.

Healthcare and Hospitality and are among six sectors that grew.

Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services has regained all the jobs lost during the pandemic.

Manufacturing, Construction, and two other sectors declined.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News.

