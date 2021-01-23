Naugatuck mayor releases statement condemning racist comments allegedly made by daughter of police chief on social media

A joint statement from the Mayor and other town officials called the comments disgusting and totally inappropriate.

NAUGATUCK, Conn — A joint statement was released by Naugatuck Mayor N. Warren Hess, Police Commission Chairman Ralph Roper Jr., and Deputy Chief of Police C.Colin McAllister, condemning racist comments seen on social media allegedly made by the daughter of the Police Chief Steven Hunt.

The statement said the comments made were "disgusting and totally inappropriate," adding Naugatuck and the Police Department condemn any form of racism or bigotry.

Town officials said information is being gathered internally and are working on bringing in help from the outside to conduct an independent investigation. The Board of Education is also conducting its own investigation.

The statement continued by defending Chief Hunt and said the comments do not reflect his character and leadership of the Police Department. The statement also defended Mrs. Johnna Hunt, calling her a "model citizen and a great example for the youth of the community."

The joint statement finished by saying, "we are also extremely proud of our Police Department for the unbiased manner in which they conduct their duties every day. Naugatuck is a community that values inclusiveness and diversity. Naugatuck welcomes everyone."

A letter from the Naugatuck High School Principal John Harris was also sent out to students and families saying the Superintendent, and the Title IX Coordinator, Assistant Superintendent Melissa Cooney were notified. A thorough investigation is being conducted of the posts.