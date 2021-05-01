State's Attorney releases 911 tapes of police-involved shooting in Hartford

State’s Attorney Kelley says there is a "continued effort to remain consistent with the Division of Criminal Justice’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

*Editor's Note: The video above aired on Dec. 31, 2020*

A police-involved shooting that resulted in the death of Shamar Ogman on December 26 remains under investigation.

Hartford Police responded to reports of a gunman at 25 Gilman Street shortly before 9 p.m. and say they located an armed man with an assault rifle and a scope and a handgun with a flashing mounted to it.

Officers followed Ogman into a back-parking lot of 14-16 Gilman Street.

“After pleas to drop the firearms, an officer verbalized that the individual was pointing his weapon, and fired her weapon once, striking him,” say police.

Ansonia-Milford State’s Attorney’s Office with the assistance of the Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crime Squad is investigating the circumstances surrounding the police use of physical force.

State’s Attorney Margaret E. Kelley on Tuesday released the 911 call and police radio dispatches related to the incident.

Kelley's office says there is a "continued effort to remain consistent with the Division of Criminal Justice’s commitment to transparency and accountability."

“At this time, the investigation is ongoing and while we will strive to complete the investigation as quickly as possible, our primary goal is to ensure that the investigation is thorough and complete,” State’s Attorney Kelley said. “Pursuant to General Statutes Section 51-277a(c), the Division of Criminal Justice will issue a final report upon the conclusion of the investigation.”

State’s Attorney Kelley extends her condolences to Ogman's family and loved ones.

According to Hartford PD officials, body-worn camera footage from multiple officers on the scene was handed over to the State’s Attorney.