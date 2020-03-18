State's Attorney: Wethersfield officer "justified" using deadly force after pursuit

The incident happened in April 2019 when 18-year-old Anthony Vega-Cruz drove off from a traffic stop

The State's Attorney's office reported Wednesday that Wethersfield police officer Layau Eulizier was justified in his use of force last Spring.

Eulizier, an Air Force veteran who joined Wethersfield police in August 2018, shot and killed 18-year-old Anthony Jose Vega Cruz in Wethersfield on April 20, 2019 when Vega Cruz drove his car at the officer while trying to flee a traffic stop, police said. A passenger, Vega Cruz's 18-year-old girlfriend, was not injured.

Wethersfield police tried to pull Anthony Vega-Cruz over at about 6 p.m. that Saturday because his license plates didn’t match his car, and they thought it may have been stolen, according to police accounts.

Vega Cruz’s family said the car was not registered.

Police say Vega Cruz crashed into a cruiser and then drove toward an Officer Eulizier on foot, who opened fire. The teen was struck in the head, according to his family.