State's utilities brace for wind storm on Monday

Strong winds, rain to sweep through state

HARTFORD, Conn. — The state's utility crews are bracing for strong winds and heavy rains Monday, making an already difficult situation with the current health crisis more so, with the possibility of power outages.

Officials with Eversource said they are closely monitoring weather. "While adhering to its strict social distancing, hygiene and enhanced sanitation measures to safeguard the health and well-being of workers and customers, the energy company’s line and tree crews are ready to respond to any damage or outages caused by this storm," said officials in an email.

“With many customers working remotely and students relying on technology for distance learning during this unprecedented time, we recognize how important it is to have reliable power,” said Eversource Vice President of Electric Operations Mike Hayhurst. “Working under the challenging conditions related to the pandemic, our crews are positioned around the state and ready to respond to any damage or outages caused by Monday’s storm. Our team will work around-the-clock to restore power as quickly and safely as possible – yet some restorations may take longer as we work to ensure the safety of our employees and customers.”

Norwich Public Utilities said the were preparing for high winds and severe weather.

On Sunday afternoon, officials directed the utility to have all pre-storm preparations in place ahead of the severe weather.