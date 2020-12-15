Statewide preparations underway for first major snowstorm headed for CT during a pandemic

With over 100 of employees at the DOT out due to COVID-19, they will be using more contractors this time around.

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — Governor Lamont joined the Department of Transpiration's commissioner, Joesph Giulietti at the DOT service and maintenance center in Wethersfield Tuesday afternoon to ensure residents they’re prepared for the upcoming storm despite the pandemic.

"It’s not uncommon for us to use contractors but this time but this time here it’s much more needed than it’s ever been in the past," explained Giuletti.

In addition, GPS’s have been added to the DOT trucks for constant communication to keep up with the storm.

The Commissioner said “we also have the ability with GPS to monitor where all the trucks are and how we’re doing with the roads. So, we have a constant speed of information to tell us how the roads are going and how were able to keep up with the storm”

It’s the first time they are using this type of technology.

Locally, folks in West Hartford have also been preparing.

Many heading to hardware stores like Larson’s Ace Hardware to get items like snow shovels, ice melt, and snow blowers.