Staying connected while staying apart

Being home doesn't mean we have to be lonely and bored

HARTFORD, Conn. — Many are adjusting to working from home and social distancing right now.

Here are some ideas, which hopefully, can be helpful.

Getting into a routine, and maybe start the day with a workout, which there are so many choices of.

Some celebrity trainers are posting workouts as well.

Famed choreographer Debbie Allen even held a couple free online dance class.

Getting a little dressed for the at-home office can be motivating, and for even more motivation--- create a comfortable but defined workspace. That way, you can essentially leave work at the office.

During the day, you can schedule facetime coffee and lunch dates with friends and get some fresh air with a short walk.

After work, there are many options for entertainment online, especially as celebrities try to help keep spirits up.

Artists are live-streaming performances, famous chefs are giving tips on what to cook at home. Broadway fans, Andrew Lloyd Webber is even taking twitter requests at his home piano.

Speaking of theater, Broadway HD streams hit musicals.

Google Arts & Culture is offering virtual tours of museums around the world.

zoos and aquariums are doing the same.

And for spending time with family and friends, there are FaceTime happy hours, Google Hangouts, even binge-watching as a group with Netflix party.