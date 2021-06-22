Steelpointe Yacht & Charter Show kicks off summer in a big way

This year’s turnout made it clear that not only are people ready to return to normalcy, but also ready to enjoy the harbor marina

It was a fabulous way to welcome the official start of summer, and celebrate Father’s Day in Bridgeport, as an incredible array of boats, luxury yachts, private jets, helicopters were on display as well as rare, exotic cars and live entertainment.

The Steelpoint Yacht and Charter show returned for a second year, after a year of challenges during a pandemic. Last June, developers of Steelpointe Harbor held what they intended to be the first annual luxury yacht show, not sure how things would go. This year’s turnout made it clear that not only are people ready to return to normalcy, but also ready to enjoy the harbor marina and the future developments planned for Steelpointe Harbor Marina.

The show kicked off last Wednesday with a special The event opened to the public on Thursday, concluded on Sunday, but officially kicked off with a “Wings, Wheels and Water” event hosted at Three Wing Aviation at Sikorsky Airport on Wednesday evening.

“We were so happy to host over 7,000 guests at this year's show who were able to experience amazing yachts, vintage cars, helicopters and live music all weekend long. We were especially honored to host the world debut of the new Dolceriva 48 and the Monte Carlo 52,” said Jennifer Jones, executive director of the Steelpointe yacht and charter show.

The Steelpoint Yacht and Charter show 1/15

2/15

3/15

4/15

5/15

6/15

7/15

8/15

9/15

10/15

11/15

12/15

13/15

14/15

15/15 1 / 15

The show boasted the international debut of two 2022 world premiere yachts: the 52-foot Monte Carlo and the 48-foot RIVA.

For show attendees, it was a day of fun admiring the luxury and beauty on the marina with a variety of food trucks and beverages from two roads brewery.

“People that are coming here are seeing something that nowhere else in the world exists – a unique combination of lifestyle and luxury with world premiere boats, art, vintage high-performance cars, helicopters, and so much more,” said Kitty McGowan, President U.S. SuperYacht Association.

The weekend event was set in Bridgeport’s burgeoning Steelpointe Harbor. The waterfront area has become more like a neighborhood that has seen a dramatic transformation over the last two decades and continues to evolve, with residential buildings and more retail space planned for the near future.

Steelpointe Developer, Bobby Christoph, happy with the event’s turnout and draw from the tri-state area, “This year’s show has been a huge success for Bridgeport, and its harbor as the city continues its revitalization. As we reactivate the waterfront, it is great to see so many new businesses and visitors come to Steelpointe Harbor.”

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.