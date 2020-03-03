STEM goes RED hits Hartford

John Rodis, the president of Saint Francis Hospital said, “women are underrepresented in STEM careers particularly in engineering.”

HARTFORD, Conn. — The American Heart Association teamed up with Stanley Black&Decker, Travelers, and Saint Francis Hospital to put on the first ever Stem Goes Red event at Stanley’s Constitution Plaza “Manufactory 4.0”.

36 high school young women from all over the Greater Hartford area were treated to a tech fair and a day of interacting with successful women in STEM careers.

The focus of the event was to get more high school aged girls to get excited about pursuing jobs in STEM fields.

Soleil Coachman, a Windsor High School senior said, “this is broadening my perspective, I don’t know I want to do yet but it’s kind of opening my eyes.”

With surgical robots and medical mannequins all part of the displays for the students there was no shortage of gadgetry to help provide a spark.