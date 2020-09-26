"Step One" 5K kicks off upcoming virtual Hartford Marathon

You can register now to run your own marathon, half-marathon, 10K or 5K and support local charities.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Even the capital city's streets won't be shut down and filled with hundreds of runners this year, the Hartford Marathon Foundation is getting runners excited for this year's marathon.



Saturday's "Step One" of the Eversource Hartford Marathon was an opportunity to thank participants with extra swag giveaways and help get them prepared with a timed run as they finish their training for this year's races, which will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Elite runners also took part in a 5K at Rentschler Field.

One thing will remain the same this year: the runners and foundation will support dozens of local charities, a goal made clear by the race's 2020 slogan, "Movement With Purpose".

HMF Race Director Josh Martin said "We made a great change this year with the event being virtual. It's 25 dollars and 100 percent of your entry fee goes to our HMF Gives fund, which will go to our official charity program. So if you haven't signed up, if you think you can walk or run a 5K. we encourage you to do so. Registration is open for the next several weeks."

The race is taking place from October 8th to 11th. Runners can take part in a 5k, 10k, half-marathon, full marathon or, for an extra challenge, a combination of any of those.