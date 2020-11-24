'Step Up CT' looks to enlist healthy folk to help combat COVID-19 pandemic

The state says volunteers and flexible staff are a critical way to ensure that residents have access to what they need.

HARTFORD, Conn — State leaders are looking for people to lend a helping hand during the pandemic.

Step Up Connecticut is the effort to enlist everyone who is healthy, and able to help to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state says volunteers and flexible staff are a critical way to ensure that residents have access to what they need.

Paid and volunteer opportunities include becoming substitute teachers, volunteering at testing sites, working in a variety of roles in nursing homes or hospitals, distributing food to those who need to stay home, and more.