'Step Up CT' looks to enlist healthy folk to help combat COVID-19 pandemic

HARTFORD, Conn — State leaders are looking for people to lend a helping hand during the pandemic.
Step Up Connecticut is the effort to enlist everyone who is healthy, and able to help to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state says volunteers and flexible staff are a critical way to ensure that residents have access to what they need.
Paid and volunteer opportunities include becoming substitute teachers, volunteering at testing sites, working in a variety of roles in nursing homes or hospitals, distributing food to those who need to stay home, and more.
You can view the list of opportunities and ways to get involved by visiting: