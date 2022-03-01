Sterling man accused of accepting pay, not starting work: State police

Roy's Pools owner was charged with multiple counts larceny

CANTERBURY, Conn. — A Sterling man and woman have been charged with larceny after Connecticut state police say they accepted money from nearly two dozen clients without delivering services.

Brian T. Roy, 41, and Christina Hatch-Roy, 41, owners of Roy’s Pools in Canterbury, were arrested after state police obtained and investigated statements from victims regarding possible thefts happening at Roy’s Pools.

When the investigation was conducted, police determined that the owner of Roy’s Pools was accepting payments for work that was never completed or started.

Around 20 victims were listed and identified throughout the investigation, and it was revealed that between Jan. 16, 2021, and Sept. 2, 2021, Roy had accepted $179,285 in payments and deposits from customers for pools that were not delivered, assembled, or installed. The smallest amount paid by a victim was $1,800 and $27,122.87 for services not that were not delivered.

Brian T. Roy turned himself into Danielson police on Monday. He was held on a $75,000 bond and was presented his arraignment that same day. Roy was charged with one count of larceny in the first degree, eight counts of larceny in the second degree, nine counts of larceny in the third degree and one count of larceny in the fourth degree.

Hitch-Roy turned herself into the Danielson Police on Tuesday on an arrest warrant issued by the Danielson superior court. She was presented on a $35,000 bond and was charged with committing one count of larceny in the first degree, eight counts of larceny in the second degree, nine counts of larceny in the third degree and two counts of larceny in the fourth degree.

Roy’s pools victims had communicated with one another and had responded to social media posts about Roy’s Pools to which many of them referred one another to the Department of Consumer Protection and the Department of Consumer Protection had provided names to the potential victims to the State Police.

