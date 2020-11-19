Officials, first responders hand out turkeys to families in need at Stew Leonard's

As the pandemic continues, Connecticut food banks and pantries are fighting record levels of food insecurity across the state.

Firefighters, first responders, and state leaders will be at Stew Leonard's this morning for a good cause.

Connecticut State Senator Matt Lesser and State House Representative Kerry Wood will be joined by Newington Firefighters and local first responders to hand out hundreds of Thanksgiving turkeys to residents in need, representatives of local food pantries, homeless shelters, and charities.

Stew Leonard's said there will be a socially-distant human assembly line, passing the turkeys, one-by-one, and helping place them in the back of vehicles to be delivered throughout the community to designated families who are in need. Stew Leonard's said it is a community effort which will provide over 3,000 turkeys to food-insecure people throughout the tri-state area.