Still no arrests in the stabbing death of Fairfield Prep student-athlete

James McGrath, of Shelton, who was a junior at Fairfield Prep was killed during a fight that broke out

SHELTON, Conn. — Police have not had much to say about the stabbing death of a 17-year-old Fairfield Prep student late Saturday night except that the investigation continues.

17-year-old James McGrath, of Shelton, who was a junior at Fairfield Prep was killed during a fight that broke out at home on Laurel Glen Drive, Three others were also stabbed but survived. They have spoken to Shelton Police.

"It's sad to see what's happening to our teenagers and that they are making so many wrong mistakes and decisions and I feel so scared for my kids growing up and going to school," said Christina Louis-Fin, who lives across the street from where the stabbing occurred.

Among the stunned neighbor's group was a nurse, who heard screams and acted, according to her son.



"She walked out and she saw what was happening and walked over and gave the kid CPR before he passed away," said Peter McCarthy of Shelton.

McGrath played football and lacrosse for Fairfield Prep,

"I feel like right now, all I can do is offer a prayer," said Kathleen Davis, who has a son that attended Prep with McGrath. She says another family, very tight with the McGraths, told her they're having a difficult time explaining what happened to their fifth-grader

"And he's crying and he is saying 'how could somebody be so angry like how somebody be so angry that they would do that,'" Davis said. "She's like 'I don't know what to tell my children.'"

Fairfield Prep says they held a private prayer service on campus yesterday that was attended by over 1,000 people. A GoFundMe, to help defray funeral costs, has been started by family and friends.

