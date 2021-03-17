The IRS makes 90 million stimulus payments. Did you get one?

Bank sites had trouble keeping up with everyone checking for their stimulus payment.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Are you seeing green today? I don’t mean for St. Patty's Day, but because the IRS sent you stimulus payment #3! The first batch of payments cleared bank accounts on March 17. Direct deposits are labeled: ACH CREDIT IRS TREAS TAX EIP.

This first batch of payments totaled about 90 million with a value of more than $242 billion. The IRS says the majority of payments were delivered by direct deposit but the IRS also mailed roughly 150,000 checks worth approximately $442 million.

What if you didn't get your payment today? Don't panic. This is the first wave of payments

You can check the timing and the form of payment with the IRS ‘Get My Payment’ tool. Don't be surprised if you end up getting a debit card or a check this time.

“The Treasury hasn't put out a lot of information about that. Of course, direct deposit is the fastest and easiest way for the Treasury to deploy payments and you can presume that if you got direct deposit last time that's how you will get it this time. There will also be checks and debit cards. The last stimulus it flip-flopped, if you got a direct deposit you got a debit or vice versa. I think as time goes by and we get more information on how it will work best for them,” said Mark Hensley of AARP NC, Triad Region.

Why does the IRS change the form of your stimulus? It’s not explained but on the IRS webpage it says:

Because these payments are automatic for most eligible people, contacting either financial institutions or the IRS on payment timing will not speed up their arrival.

Here's another key point from the IRS: