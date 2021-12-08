Stolen car pursuit leads to crash, arrest of 3 teens: Naugatuck police

Officers on patrol noticed a Dodge Charger that was not only reported stolen but was suspected to be involved in other crimes

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Three teens are facing larceny charges after a police pursuit of a stolen car resulted in a crash on Route 63.

On Tuesday at around 5:40 p.m., officers on patrol noticed a Dodge Charger that not only had been reported stolen but was suspected to be involved in other crimes, police said.

An officer tried to get the car to stop, but police said the Dodge sped away.

The Dodge was found moments later after it collided with a Volvo SUV in the area of Salem Bridge (Route 63) and the Route 8 south on-ramp.

The Volvo driver was evaluated by EMS and declined a trip to the hospital, according to police.

Three teens from inside the Dodge ran away and police caught them near the Mobile on South Main Street.

Police recovered a knife from one of the juveniles as well as illegal marijuana. Police were also able to confirm that the Dodge was reported stolen out of Ansonia.

The three teens were taken into police custody:

Trevon Vickers, 18, of Derby was charged with larceny, reckless endangerment, interfering with an officer, and possession of drugs. Vickers posted $250,000 bond and will appear in court on Dec. 28.

An unidentified 16-year-old was charged with larceny, carrying the knife, and interfering with an officer.

Another unidentified 16-year-old was charged with larceny and interfering with an officer.

Law enforcement agencies are familiar with the 16-year-olds for similar acts, according to police.

Naugatuck police have been deploying more patrols in an effort to combat the uptick in crime, including vehicle thefts.

