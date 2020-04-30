Stolen dirt bike returned 27 years later to Waterbury man

A police officer in Hartford saw a person driving a dirt bike through Bushnell Park.

HARTFORD, Conn. — After 27 years, a Waterbury man has his dirt bike back.

According to Hartford Police, the man was injured on the dirt bike nearly three decades ago, suffering a broken arm. Police said while the man was taken away, someone grabbed the dirt bike and took off.

The bike was not seen again until recently, when an officer in Hartford saw a person driving a dirt bike through Bushnell Park. The officer stopped the suspect and ran the dirt bike through the National Insurance Crime Bureau, or NICB, which showed it was stolen.

Hartford Police tracked down the owner and returned his dirt bike to him.