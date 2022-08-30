Suspect in custody after striking Naugatuck police cruiser with stolen car: Police

The police officer inside the struck police cruiser was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — A police officer was injured Tuesday afternoon after their cruiser was struck by a stolen vehicle in Naugatuck, according to police.

The stolen vehicle struck the police cruiser on Elm Street and continued into the downtown area, where police said the driver abandoned the vehicle and ran off.

Officers quickly managed to take the suspect into custody, police said.

The suspect driving the stolen vehicle has not been identified and any charges they may face are not known at this time.

The police officer inside the struck police cruiser was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. The officer's identity was not revealed.

It is not clear whether the cruiser was already in pursuit of the stolen vehicle before it was struck.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are expected to provide additional updates on this incident at a later time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

---

