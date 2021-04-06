New Britain man charged after Stonington ATM theft attempt

The suspects were captured on surveillance video prying the front entrance doors open before attaching a cable to the ATM from the back of the SUV.

STONINGTON, Conn. — A New Britain man is facing charges after he and three others attempted to steal an ATM from a Walgreens store early Tuesday morning.

Stonington police said officers responded to reports report of possible car breaks at the store on South Broad Street shortly before 12:30 a.m.

Officials later determined the incident was a burglary.

Upon arrival, police said a silver/gray Kia Sorento was backed up to the front entrance and the door was broken into.

Four suspects fled the scene and officers were unable to stop the car. Officials said the front entrance and an ATM were heavily damaged.

According to a release, the suspects were captured on surveillance video prying the front entrance doors open before attaching a cable to the ATM from the back of the SUV.

Police sat the suspects made multiple attempts to get the machine out, but were unsuccessful before officers arrived at the scene.

State Police located the vehicle on I-95 before it took exit 3 off Route 9 and crashed. The suspects ran from the vehicle, but one was located by K-9.

Officials identified the suspect as 28-year-old Francisco Maldonado, of New Britain.

The other suspects have not yet been identified nor located.

Maldonado was charged by CSP for Interfering with an Officer before being turned over to Stonington PD.

He also faces the following charges:

1st-degree Criminal Mischief

3rd-degree Burglary

Criminal Attempt

3rd-degree Larceny

Conspiracy: Discussion/Intent/Act toward Commission

Maldonado posted a $25,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on July 15.

