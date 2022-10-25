Stonington Board of Education Votes to Allow pride flags in classrooms

Stonington Superintendent Mary Ann Butler said the flags are simply a sign of inclusivity in classrooms, not a political statement made by the teachers.

STONINGTON, Conn. — The Stonington Board Of Education voted Tuesday to allow the teachers to display pride flags in their classrooms. This comes after concerns were raised by parents who said the flag violated the board’s policies on not displaying any political symbols.

Stonington parents, students, and teachers spoke at the special meeting tonight, saying pride flags in their classrooms symbolize love, not political beliefs.

“We sometimes just don’t realize how simple little tiny things can matter to young people,” a Stonington teacher said.

“The rights of students should take precedence over the complaints of parents,” a Stonington Senior said.

Superintendent Butler said six complaints about pride flags were made, causing the board to review the policy with lawyers. She made the recommendation tonight to keep the flags in the classroom, followed by a unanimous agreement by the board.

“Existing policies do not apply to pride flags,” Butler said. “These flags are statements of diversity equity and inclusion that cross party lines and are not partisan.”

Former Stonington High Student Breaden Cullen tells us he was bullied at school.

“It was a horrible first year of high school, I was bullied, I was slurred at, the people around me were not supportive at all and I felt like they wanted me dead,” Cullen said.

He hopes this vote means other students will now feel safe.

“I thought it was most important to show the young people of the school that there is a community of them, like themselves, that have gone through the same things and can support them through whatever they’re struggling through,” Cullen said.

One woman said she believes the flag is political and doesn’t want it displayed in schools.

“A public classroom must remain neutral and a safe learning environment for all students, and it may not be the appropriate place to display personal viewpoints,” said a woman against putting the flags in schools.

The new policy says the district must work to be inclusive and free of bullying against sexual orientation. Teachers have the option on whether or not they want to put a pride flag in their rooms, but it is not required.

The district is expected to give a report on how the implementation of the policy is going at their next board meeting.

