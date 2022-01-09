Stonington residents 'feel trapped' in apartments with broken elevator

Residents said they have been pleading with their apartment manager for a fix it, but so far they don’t have any answers.

STONINGTON, Conn — Residents at the Spruce Meadows Apartments in Stonington said the only elevator for the three-story building has been out of service since last week.

They’ve been pleading with their apartment manager for a fix, but so far they don’t have any answers.

“I live on the third floor. My husband is handicapped. He can’t go down the stairs, ever. Thank God there’s been no problems because he’s been inside the whole time now,” said Kathy Nieto. “Management gave us a note that said they are working on it, but we haven’t heard anything since.”

They said they're worried this can easily become a medical emergency for them.

“I don’t know how they will get the stretcher up the stairs. That would be very difficult,” said Nieto. “I have problems going down the stairs and have a dog that needs to go out four times a day. So my neighbor, very nice, comes over and takes him out four times a day."

She’s not the only one who’s struggling.

“I have a knee replacement and I have severe back issues,” said Angela Coppola.

Coppola said the elevator has been broken at least seven times since she moved in.

“Usually it’ll be fixed the same day. However, this time it’s been broken since last Thursday,” said Coppola.

Having this elevator is essential for these residents.

“Well I’m waiting for the food delivery and if they don’t have the elevator, they may leave them in the lobby. That’ll be a huge problem for me. How am I supposed to get things up when I need back surgery and I had a knee replacement recently. So I can not carry the things up myself so I don’t even know what I am going to do to be honest,” said Coppola.

They said they were trapped and like their concerns are falling on deaf ears.

“It’s not right and I’ve complained to management on several occasions, as have other tenants. I don’t understand what’s going on. I don’t know why it’s such a problem in a brand new building,” said Coppola.

FOX 61 reached out to the apartment manager to find out answers on how this happened and if there is a solution in the near future. We are waiting to hear back.

DeAndria Turner is a multi-media journalist at FOX61 News. She can be reached at dturner@fox61.com.

