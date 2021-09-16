Stonington residents warned to stay away from minks

Minks resemble a pet ferret, but are territorial and are not friendly

STONINGTON, Conn. — A Connecticut town’s police force is warning residents to stay away from aggressive minks.

The Day of New London reports that Capt. Todd Olson of the Stonington Police Department urged people to stay away from minks in a recorded message.

Olson said that even though they resemble a pet ferret, minks are territorial and are not friendly. He said one of them chased a person Wednesday.

Olson said the department’s animal control officer notified the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection about the minks. A mink farm once operated in the town.

--

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.