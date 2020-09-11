Stop & Shop to donate 1,000 Thanksgiving turkeys to Connecticut Food Bank

“Because of the pandemic, more households are struggling than we have seen before," a Connecticut Food Bank spokesperson said.

CHESHIRE, Conn. — As families across the country continue to struggle from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, a supermarket chain is doing its part to ensure Connecticut families enjoy a holiday meal.

Stop & Shop announced Monday that it will donate 1,000 turkeys to the Connecticut Food Bank this week.

Officials say research by Feeding America show food insecurity across the six counties served by Connecticut Food Bank is projected to rise 44%, from 277,000 people to nearly 400,000 people this year.

The means one in four children in the six-county service area struggle with hunger.

“Because of the pandemic, more households are struggling than we have seen before," a Connecticut Food Bank spokesperson said. "Through donations like this, we are able to help more people who are in need to share in the comfort of a holiday meal and this year.”