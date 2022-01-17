Winter storm brings snow, rain, and wind across Connecticut

CONNECTICUT, USA — A winter storm is moving through the state, bringing a variety of weather conditions, including snow, rain, winds and possible coastal flooding.
With gusts of up to 30 mph, power outages are a concern. The storm moved up from the Southeast, hitting the Carolinas with snow.
Tides are expected to be two feet above normal around mid-morning.
As of 8:45 am, here's a look at outages throughout the state:
Eversource: 6,841
United Illuminating: 591
Storm closings and delays Since today is a state holiday, schools are closed.
For Monday 1/17 the 5:30am, 6:15am 7am, 8am, and 10am from New London and the 7am, 8am, 9am, 10am and 12pm from Orient have been cancelled due to weather
To report a power outage:
Eversource
800-286-2000
UI
800-722-5584
Municipal Electric Distribution Companies
Groton
860-446-4000
Bozrah
860-889-7388
860-887-2555
South Norwalk
203-866-3366
Wallingford
203-265-5055
