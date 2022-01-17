Winter storm brings snow, rain, and wind across Connecticut

Snow turns to slush as the temps rise and precipitation switches over to rain.

CONNECTICUT, USA — A winter storm is moving through the state, bringing a variety of weather conditions, including snow, rain, winds and possible coastal flooding.

With gusts of up to 30 mph, power outages are a concern. The storm moved up from the Southeast, hitting the Carolinas with snow.

Tides are expected to be two feet above normal around mid-morning.

While the shoreline didn't see much by way of snow this morning, some areas are dealing with localized flooding.

As of 8:45 am, here's a look at outages throughout the state:

United Illuminating: 591

Storm closings and delays Since today is a state holiday, schools are closed.

For Monday 1/17 the 5:30am, 6:15am 7am, 8am, and 10am from New London and the 7am, 8am, 9am, 10am and 12pm from Orient have been cancelled due to weather

The winter storm is expected to bring damaging winds to the state.

To report a power outage:

Municipal Electric Distribution Companies

Norwich

860-887-2555

