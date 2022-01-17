x
Local News

Winter storm brings snow, rain, and wind across Connecticut

Snow turns to slush as the temps rise and precipitation switches over to rain.

CONNECTICUT, USA — A winter storm is moving through the state, bringing a variety of weather conditions, including snow, rain, winds and possible coastal flooding.

With gusts of up to 30 mph, power outages are a concern. The storm moved up from the Southeast, hitting the Carolinas with snow. 

Tides are expected to be two feet above normal around mid-morning. 

As of 8:45 am, here's a look at outages throughout the state: 

Eversource: 6,841 

United Illuminating: 591  

Storm closings and delays Since today is a state holiday, schools are closed. 

Weather forecast

Delays and cancellations at Bradley International Airport

Delays and cancellations at Tweed / New Haven

Cross Sound Ferry

For Monday 1/17 the 5:30am, 6:15am 7am, 8am, and 10am from New London and the 7am, 8am, 9am, 10am and 12pm from Orient have been cancelled due to weather

To report a power outage: 

Eversource
800-286-2000

UI
800-722-5584

Municipal Electric Distribution Companies

Groton 
860-446-4000

Bozrah 
860-889-7388

Norwich

860-887-2555

South Norwalk 
203-866-3366

Wallingford
203-265-5055

